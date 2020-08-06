College Station High School Starts Summer Workouts

It'll be a slow process to get the team back into true football shape, but Coach Steve Huff and his staff have a plan in place

College Station High School head football coach walked out of his office at 6:45 a.m. on Monday morning, and heard something he hadn't heard in months: music blasting from the weight room.

"I went back in during the middle of the workout and heard the clank of the weights," Huff says. "It's good stuff."

The Cougars held their first in-person workout of the summer on Monday (while following all the proper UIL and Covid-19 safety guidelines), the first day the UIL would allow high school teams to do so. The team in-person part may have been different for the team, but the individual improvement aspect of the workouts stayed the same.

"It’s the same stuff just doing it in a different way," senior tight end Will Henson says. "It’s hard because we have to social distance, but it’s good to be back with the guys and it’s awesome to be back with the team."

The first workouts for coach Huff and his staff are all about getting the kids back into true football shape, and it's a process he understands won't happen overnight.

"They're going to be sore this week," Huff says with a chuckle. "We're trying to start sliding towards real conditioning next week. Today was about getting air in and out of their lungs, but again, very pleased with how the kids came back."

Being back on the field again also gave all the athletes a chance to show off the work they put in during quarantine.

"One thing I’m trying to prove is I didn’t lose a step over the off-season, I didn’t lose strength or coordination," senior running back Roderick Brown says. "I’m just trying to prove I’m still one of the top people out here."