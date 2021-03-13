College Station Honors Seniors With Shutout Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Paetow 5-0 Friday night at Cougar Field on Senior Night. The Cougars honored the careers of six seniors, Tania Aquino, Reagan Bethke, Jenna Black, Lauren Hanik, Adi Palacios, and Adriana Wagner before the game. The Cougs went up 1-0 when Reagan Bethke made a solo run from the backline before scoring from 30 yards out. The Cougs took that lead into halftime. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Kalan Breedlove scored from 12 yards out when she finished off a deflected shot. Two minutes later, Kylie McRaven's cross from a corner was directed into the goal by Elie Dang to make the score 3-0. Sarah Del Rio scored the 4th Cougar goal from just outside the six. With just under five minutes left in the game, Lauren Hanik scored off of a direct kick just outside the 18 yard box. Emily Hord had the shutout in goal for the Cougs. With the win, College Station ends the regular season at 17-4-2, 12-2 in district, with a 2nd place district finish. Next action for the Cougars will be a Bi-District playoff match against an opponent to be determined. The JV ended the season with a 4-0 victory over Paetow to improve to 10-1 in district, 14-2-1 overall. Cougar goals were scored by Reese Maxwell, Jillian Burns, and Ashlyn Turner (2). Maxwell had an assist. Arian Owens had the shutout in goal.