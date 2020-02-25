COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station and Rudder aren't strangers to postseason success when it comes to girls basketball. Both teams made the third round of the playoffs in 2018-2019, but what makes their 5A Regional Quarterfinal matchup so unique is it's the fourth meeting between the two this season.

College Station got the best of Rudder in the championship game of the Aggieland Invitational, and the two teams split their district showdowns.

"Both teams know how each other plays," College Station head coach Megan Symank says. "There's really not a whole lot of secrets. It's more about coming out and giving your best effort to try and survive one more round."

"We're going to do what we do best and really, tomorrow's game is going to be just like the other three we played," Rudder head coach John Shelton says. "Those three games were like playoff games so we're kind of used to playing in the playoff games against them, even though we've never played them in the playoffs."

For the seniors on one team, Tuesday night will be the last high school game of their career so they're determined to leave it all out on the court.

"It definitely means a lot more," College Station senior guard Mia Rivers says. "I always want to play and not have those regrets at the end of the game and just play my hardest so I can have as many memories as possible."

"It's kind of sad but it also means I need to make every playoff game my hardest and best," Rudder senior forward Dede Young says. "

Tip-off for tomorrow night's game is set for 6 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School.