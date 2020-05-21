CSHS Softball Feels Ready for College Thanks to Coaching Staff

Coach Gibson and the rest of her staff have prepared their girls to compete in college

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M athletes are waiting to find out when they can return to campus, but all across the Brazos Valley, recent high school graduates are waiting to find out when they can head off to college for the first time.

That group includes five members of the College Station High School softball team who all signed to play softball on the collegiate level in 2020.

Those girls are part of a Lady Cougar senior class that helped rewrite the record books, with three consecutive District Championships and two trips to the Regional Semifinals.

The players are just part of the equation for that success. The coaches are the other half, and coach Brandy Gibson are her staff is one of the best around.

"Getting the great coaches to really push us and test our limits in the fall is really ideal at College Station," Houston softball signee Hailey Hudson says.

"Not only are our softball coaches the best, but in the weight room our coaches are really good too," UT Arlington softball signee Jess Carreon says. "When we both get to college, having the workout experience will help us be prepared."