Covid-19 Pandemic Robbed College Station Softball a Shot at State Title

The Lady Cougars may have had their best team in program history before the Covid-19 outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We'll never exactly know what would have happened if the Covid-19 outbreak didn't cause the UIL to cancel the spring sports season, but we do know this: the College Station High School softball team had a legitimate shot at winning a state title this season.

Before the season was cut short, Maxpreps.com had the Lady Cougars ranked as the 30th best high school softball team in the country.

The team's senior class had rewritten the school's record book, going 37-1 in District play since their freshman season and advancing to the State Regional Semifinals twice.

This year's Lady Cougars team may have been its best to date, and its only goal was to reach the State Tournament.

Had the season played out as normal, the seniors on the team feel they had what it took to turn that dream into a reality.

"This start of the season was the best start we've ever had to a season," senior pitcher Hailey Hudson says. "We were very competitive, we had the chip on our shoulder because we we're going to make it past the fourth round this year. It sucks it got cut short."