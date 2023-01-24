College Station's Stoney Pryor and Franklin's Mark Fannin recognized by THSCA

The 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year Awards Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance are listed below.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The THSCA and Texas Farm Insurance announced the 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year awards. These awards recognize coaches across the state of Texas for their exemplary achievements in the 2022-23 UIL Football season.

“THSCA is very passionate about the celebration of our coaches. Creating the Coach of the Year awards is an amazing opportunity to highlight the elite coaches across Texas,” said Joe Martin, the Executive Director of the THSCA. “We’re excited to celebrate and honor almost 1,600 coaches across 23 different sports in Texas for their athletic accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.”

Nominations are reviewed and chosen by the THSCA Awards Committee. The process is open to every member of THSCA after the state championships in each sport. Each THSCA member can nominate a head coach and/or assistant coach through their member portal. All nominations are delivered to the Awards

Committee for final selections.

The 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year Awards Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance are listed below. Please note these coaches will

have the opportunity to win the overall THSCA Football Coach of the Year.

Regional Head Coach of the Year

Region 1

Football – 6A – Jay Northcutt, Frenship HS

Region 2

Football – 2A – Denney Faith, Albany HS

Region 3

Football – 2A – Jeremy Mullins, Tolar HS

Football – 3A – Jeremy Jenkins, Harmony HS

Football – 4A – Cliff Watkins, Glen Rose HS

Football – 5A – Todd Rodgers, Argyle HS

Football – 6A – Reginald Samples, Duncanville HS

Region 5

Football – 4A – Theadis Reagins, Brookshire Royal HS

Football – 5A – Stoney Pryor, College Station HS

Football – 6A – Travis Reeve, New Caney HS

Region 6

Football – 3A – Mark Fannin, Franklin HS

Football – 4A – Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill HS

Football – 6A – Shane Tolleson, Waxahachie HS

Region 7

Football – 2A – Jason Herring, Refugio HS

Football – 3A – Jeff Luna, Poth HS

Football – 4A – Jerod Fikac, Cuero HS

Football – 5A – Ben Bitner, CC Veterans Memorial HS

Football – 6A – Manny Gomez, Harlingen HS

Region 8

Football – 4A – Doug Warren, Wimberley HS

Football – 5A – Heath Clawson, Elgin HS

Football – 6A – Drew Sanders, Austin Vandegrift HS

Regional Assistant Coach of the Year

Region 1

Football – 2A – Jeff Anderson, Wellington HS

Region 2

Football – 4A – Kolt Kittley, Stephenville HS

Region 3

Football – 3A – Jordan Gill, Gunter HS

Football – 4A – Bruce McDonald, Caddo Mills HS

Football – 6A – Charles Williams, DeSoto HS

Region 4

Football – 2A – Santos Saucedo, McCamey HS

Region 5

Football – 4A – Phil Wilson, Brookshire Royal HS

Football – 5A – Chance Locklear, College Station HS

Region 7

Football – 3A – Joe Rios, Taft HS

Football – 5A – Lanny Wilson, CC Veterans Memorial HS

Region 8

Football – 4A – Dane Saucier, Wimberley HS

Football – 5A – Jordon Ricker, Alamo Heights HS