College Station's Stoney Pryor and Franklin's Mark Fannin recognized by THSCA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The THSCA and Texas Farm Insurance announced the 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year awards. These awards recognize coaches across the state of Texas for their exemplary achievements in the 2022-23 UIL Football season.
“THSCA is very passionate about the celebration of our coaches. Creating the Coach of the Year awards is an amazing opportunity to highlight the elite coaches across Texas,” said Joe Martin, the Executive Director of the THSCA. “We’re excited to celebrate and honor almost 1,600 coaches across 23 different sports in Texas for their athletic accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.”
Nominations are reviewed and chosen by the THSCA Awards Committee. The process is open to every member of THSCA after the state championships in each sport. Each THSCA member can nominate a head coach and/or assistant coach through their member portal. All nominations are delivered to the Awards
Committee for final selections.
The 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year Awards Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance are listed below. Please note these coaches will
have the opportunity to win the overall THSCA Football Coach of the Year.
Regional Head Coach of the Year
Region 1
Football – 6A – Jay Northcutt, Frenship HS
Region 2
Football – 2A – Denney Faith, Albany HS
Region 3
Football – 2A – Jeremy Mullins, Tolar HS
Football – 3A – Jeremy Jenkins, Harmony HS
Football – 4A – Cliff Watkins, Glen Rose HS
Football – 5A – Todd Rodgers, Argyle HS
Football – 6A – Reginald Samples, Duncanville HS
Region 5
Football – 4A – Theadis Reagins, Brookshire Royal HS
Football – 5A – Stoney Pryor, College Station HS
Football – 6A – Travis Reeve, New Caney HS
Region 6
Football – 3A – Mark Fannin, Franklin HS
Football – 4A – Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill HS
Football – 6A – Shane Tolleson, Waxahachie HS
Region 7
Football – 2A – Jason Herring, Refugio HS
Football – 3A – Jeff Luna, Poth HS
Football – 4A – Jerod Fikac, Cuero HS
Football – 5A – Ben Bitner, CC Veterans Memorial HS
Football – 6A – Manny Gomez, Harlingen HS
Region 8
Football – 4A – Doug Warren, Wimberley HS
Football – 5A – Heath Clawson, Elgin HS
Football – 6A – Drew Sanders, Austin Vandegrift HS
Regional Assistant Coach of the Year
Region 1
Football – 2A – Jeff Anderson, Wellington HS
Region 2
Football – 4A – Kolt Kittley, Stephenville HS
Region 3
Football – 3A – Jordan Gill, Gunter HS
Football – 4A – Bruce McDonald, Caddo Mills HS
Football – 6A – Charles Williams, DeSoto HS
Region 4
Football – 2A – Santos Saucedo, McCamey HS
Region 5
Football – 4A – Phil Wilson, Brookshire Royal HS
Football – 5A – Chance Locklear, College Station HS
Region 7
Football – 3A – Joe Rios, Taft HS
Football – 5A – Lanny Wilson, CC Veterans Memorial HS
Region 8
Football – 4A – Dane Saucier, Wimberley HS
Football – 5A – Jordon Ricker, Alamo Heights HS
Football – 6A – Blake Mouser, Austin Vandegrift HS