LIVE UPDATES | Michigan State gunman used two legally purchased handguns in mass shooting

Authorities said four of the five students also wounded in the violence remain in critical condition, but some are showing signs of improvement.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement and Michigan State University leaders shared new details about the suspected gunman Thursday morning, days after a deadly mass shooting in East Lansing.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety, Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, and the FBI are handling different parts of the investigation.

About 19 law enforcement agencies, six fire departments, and numerous first responders and off-duty officers rushed to help.

Marlon Lynch Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police said students inside Berkey Hall stopped to help out the wounded and helped direct first responders to them.

Sophomore Brian Fraser, 20, from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and junior Alex Verner 20, from Clawson, were killed in the violence on Monday, Feb. 13.

Five others were wounded.

Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff said those five students remain in the hospital in critical condition, but some are showing signs of improvement.

"We continue to mourn with our community and start the healing process," Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Classes resume Monday

Michigan State University canceled classes through Monday, Feb. 20, as students, staff and faculty begin to heal from the tragedy.

Berkey Hall, one of the epicenters of the violence, will remain closed through the end of the semester, MSU President Woodruff said. The MSU Union building is still being assessed.

"Moving forward won't be easy," Woodruff said, "None of us have all the answers, but we do have each other."

Ahead of a powerful candlelight vigil Tuesday night at the MSU monument The Rock, Woodruff said the community donated 15,000 candles and countless flowers.

For those who want to continue to support MSU, Woodruff said the Spartan Strong Fund will be used to help students, faculty and staff.

Gunman legally purchased weapons used

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area after a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, MSU Public Safety's Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Authorities identified the gunman as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Authorities shared Thursday McRae had two 9mm handguns when Lansing Police Officers confronted him about 3.5 miles away from campus.

He had additional eight loaded magazines in his backpack and a pouch containing about 50 loose 9mm bullets. Police said the gunman also had two empty magazines on his person.

Federal authorities worked with the ATF to trace the two weapons used, and confirmed McRae bought them legally, but they were not registered.

Detectives found a note in the shooter's possession.

The Detroit FBI is hoping to gather pictures or video of the tragedy. You can submit any evidence from the shooting here.

