Sam Houston State welcomes back Chris Buckner as Wide Receivers coach

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston State Bearkats have welcomed back former wide receivers coach Chris Buckner to their coaching staff. He joins after a stint with the Texas State Bobcats in the 2022 season.

Prior to his departure from Huntsville to San Marcos, Buckner was a key piece in the Bearkats' rise in 2020 and eventual FCS championship in 2021.

Buckner has also coached many positions during his time as a college football coach. He has previously coached quarterbacks, running backs, outside receivers, wide receivers, tight ends, and has had stints as co-offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator at various schools.

Before joining the Bearkats in 2020, Buckner coached at Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State, and Jackson State among other programs. He also previously played at New Mexico State from 2006 to 2009.