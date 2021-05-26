Sam Houston baseball falls in opening round of Southland Conference tournament

It came down to another two-out situation in the home-half of the ninth when Burts stepped in and delivered a opposite-field single for the game winning base knock.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two-out hitting was the name of the game for No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its 4-3 walkoff victory over No. 5 Sam Houston on Wednesday morning in the first game of the 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament, presented by GeoSurfaces.

After the Bearkats tied the game with a three-run shot from Blake Faecher with one out in the top of the ninth, it came down to another two-out situation in the home-half of the ninth when Burts stepped in and delivered a opposite-field single for the game winning base knock.

The Islanders recorded six of their nine hits with two outs, including three-straight base knocks in the home half of the second which culminated with an infield single by Leo Markotic that drove in Brendan Ryan. Markotic channeled the two-out magic again in the bottom of the fourth, depositing a solo home run over the wall in left-center field.

Not to be lost in the scoresheet is the gem that Islanders starter John Gaddis spun with a career-high 13 strikeouts, just three hits and a walk scattered over seven scoreless innings. In his last four appearances against the Bearkats, Gaddis has 32 strikeouts and just six walks over 20 innings (14.4 K/9) with a 0.85 WHIP.

A&M-Corpus Christi reliever Tyler Miller (3-3) picked up the win after tossing the final two-thirds of the ninth. Sam Houston’s Tyler Davis (6-5) suffered the loss with two runs allowed on four hits over 1.2 innings.