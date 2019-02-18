HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Due to cold temperatures and the threat of inclement weather, both Sam Houston and Texas Southern have mutually agreed to postpone the baseball game that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at Don Sanders Stadium.

The teams will work with together to try to reschedule the game for a date to be determined later in the year.

The postponement of Tuesday’s game means that Friday’s game vs Louisiana will serve as the Bearkats’ home opener at The Don. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Sam Houston is coming off a 2-1 opening weekend in DeLand, Fla., with victories over Manhattan and Stetson before falling on Sunday to Virginia Tech.

The series with the Ragin’ Cajuns kicks off a challenging stretch for the Bearkats leading into Southland Conference play with games against Texas and TCU next week, followed by a trip to the Frisco Classic.