Sam Houston's Contreras named D1Baseball Preseason All-American

Contreras finished last season second in the nation with 89 total RBI and led the country with an average of 1.59 RBI per game

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston outfielder Carlos Contreras has been named to one of the D1Baseball preseason All-American teams.

The senior from El Paso landed on the third team after earning WAC Player of the Year and being a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist as a junior. He was also a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, NCBWA Second Team All-America, All-WAC first-team outfielder and named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Central All-Region First Team.

Contreras finished season second in the nation with 89 total RBI and led the country with an average of 1.59 RBI per game. He hit .400 with a .713 slugging percentage and .468 on-base percentage.