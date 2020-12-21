Nutall Nabs SLC Player of the Week Honors

The Bryan product averaged 20 points in three games for the Bearkats

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.



Extending his streak of finishing in double figures to 23 games, he averaged 20 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Bearkats went 1-2 on the week. Nutall shot 21-of-45 (.467) from the field and 7-of-18 (.389) from long range, and he tallied five assists and five steals.

The Bearkats (4-5) suffered road losses to LSU (88-66) and Texas (79-63) on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, but bounced back with an 82-69 win over Rice on Saturday. SHSU travels to UTRGV to take on the Vaqueros at 6 p.m. CT tonight.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State – Junior – Guard – Bryan, Texas

Nutall wrapped up the week with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the victory over Rice. He hauled in seven boards and finished with three assists and a pair of steals.

Held to his lowest scoring output of the season, Nutall still finished with 13 points in the loss to LSU. He responded with a 23-point outing against No. 11 Texas, drilling four of his six three-point tries and grabbing four rebounds.