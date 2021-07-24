Texas A&M Regents to hold special meeting Monday to discuss SEC, conference realignment

The Aggies are upset about impending Texas, OU move to SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has made it abundantly clear that they are not happy about Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC. And on Monday, their regents will meet to discuss what to do about it.

The university announced late Friday night that they will hold a “special telephonic meeting” on Monday at 5 p.m. to talk about what has happened in recent days, with highly substantiated rumors that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC.

The Board of Regents says they will meet in executive session to hash this out, but will then return to open session, “for discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

This news led to rampant speculation overnight about what Texas A&M might do. The Aggies clearly don’t want UT in their conference, but would they really leave the SEC to facilitate that? Could they be the piece that saves the Big 12’s future? Or might they jump ship altogether, and land in the Big 10 or ACC?