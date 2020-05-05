College Station girls basketball program holding Zoom ball-handling sessions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station girls basketball program is here to help provide some entertianment and physical activity during these coronavirus times.



Head coach Megan Symank and her staff providing all College Station ISD students a way to jump start their day beginning at 9:30 am.



Symank is holding 20-minute Zoom Sessions every Monday and Wednesday through the end of the month that focuses on ball-handinling.



All your kid needs is a basketball, and Symank does the rest by leading the drills.



And, in case you didn't know, the Lady Cougars program is one of the best in state having just advanced to the Class 5A state tournament.