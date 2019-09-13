LAS VEGAS — Texas A&M legend Sydney Colson has been named to a WNBA Playoff roster for the second consecutive year, as she and the Las Vegas Aces take on Chicago to begin their 2019 postseason Sunday, September 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Colson, who signed as a free agent with Las Vegas on May 13, has brought veteran leadership and high-efficiency shooting to the team. She has played 33 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 assists per game, while also shooting 44.0 percent from the field, 45.0 percent on 3-pointers, and 81.8 from the free-throw line.

She had a career-high 17 points against Washington on July 13, and posted a season-high five assists twice. Colson helped the Aces earn a bye into the single-elimination Second Round, and with a win on Sunday, would face Washington or Connecticut in the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals that begin September 17.

Last season, Colson made the postseason roster for Minnesota, but did not play as the Lynx lost in the single-elimination first round.

During her four seasons with Texas A&M, Colson averaged 6.2 points and 3.7 assists. In her last season of 2010-11, she put up career highs in all categories, averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals, helping the Aggies win the National Championship.