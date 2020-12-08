City of College Station opens registration for fall sports

Although indoor sports have been greatly affected by the pandemic, College Station's Parks and Rec is doing everything they can to provide a safe fall schedule.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The pandemic continues, but with information now readily available on known ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, life and sports can now sort of resume, with new health protocols dictating our new "normal" to keep the community safe.

Although indoor sports have been greatly affected by the pandemic, College Station's Parks and Recreation Department is doing everything they can to provide a safe fall sports schedule. They are currently opening up registration for the following sports:

Kickball

Softball

7-on-7 Football

Fundamental Field Hockey

Start Smart Football in Your Own Backyard

Tennis

College Station Parks and Rec is working to reduce the risk of community transmission as they go on with their fall schedule, and in their blog they say they will "continue to serve the public with resilience and flexibility" as the world maneuvers through this new normal.