Conner Named Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M setter Camille Conner has been selected as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award for volleyball, announced Monday.

Conner is one of 30 candidates representing NCAA Division I volleyball student-athletes selected based on notable achievements in competition, the classroom, character and the community.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later this month, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

For the entirety of her collegiate volleyball career, Conner has served as Texas A&M’s starting setter, elevating the program to its highest national ranking in program history and best NCAA tournament finish in a decade. She has earned multiple weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference and is a two-time selection to the AVCA All-South Region Team. In 2019, Conner’s play warranted AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition, as well as a VolleyballMag.com All America Honorable Mention accolades. She ranks fifth all-time in Texas A&M program history in assists and holds the single-season assist record at A&M in the 25-point rally scoring era. Her role as an attacking setter contributes greatly to the A&M offensive unit, placing Conner in the No. 12 position for hitting percentage in program history. She has amassed 31 career double-doubles and was the only player in the SEC to notch a triple-double in 2019. As a team captain in 2019 and 2020, Conner guided the program to its first NCAA Regional Semifinal since 2009 and saw the Aggies ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation.

Off the court, Conner is a two-time member of the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll and among A&M’s Athletic Director Academic Honor Roll in each semester enrolled in Aggieland. She is a former Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award Female Nominee and received the Opportune Scholar Spotlight in 2019. The Katy, Texas, native boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.73 studying allied health. She plans to continue her education in graduate school and hopes to become an orthodontist.

On a daily basis, Conner personally embodies the six Texas A&M core values of Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect and Selfless Service. She has taken on countless service projects and volunteered for multiple organizations in her four-year Aggie Volleyball career and continues to have an incalculable impact on the Bryan-College Station area. The senior has volunteered for The Big Event, which is the largest single-day, student-run service project in the United States. She was also able to take part in the Ronald McDonald Happy Wheels Cart event at College Station’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where she pushed carts full of snacks, drinks and toys throughout the pediatric and neonatal units to lift spirits and give hope to patients. She has served as a missionary to the Dominican Republic alongside her fellow athletes, coaches and administrators as a part of the Aggies for Haiti mission group. Teaching the game of volleyball and sharing her love for sports has also been a key element of her work, giving residents of the Brookwood Community for adults with disabilities a tour of the Reed Arena volleyball facility, as well as teaching the fundamentals of the game to children through Sports Fest.