Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott officially signs one-year Franchise Tag

The Dallas Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Dak Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. There are still just over three weeks left before a July 15 deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal. Prescott didn’t participate in the club’s virtual offseason program while unsigned. He played the final year of his rookie contract on just a $2 million salary last season. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.