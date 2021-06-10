Cowser named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser was one of 25 players from across the nation named as a semifinalist for the 43rd Golden Spikes Award on Tuesday, per a release from USA Baseball.



The award honors the top overall player in college baseball. He is the first Bearkat in program history to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious award.



Previous winners include Adley Rutschman (Oregon State, 2019), Kris Bryant (San Diego, 2013), Trevor Bauer (UCLA, 2011), Bryce Harper (College of Southern Nevada, 2010), Stephen Strasburg (San Diego State, 2009), Buster Posey (Florida State, 2008) and David Price (Vanderbilt, 2007).



Beginning with the announcement of the semifinalists, a ballot will be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters. As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 24, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.



Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on Tuesday, June 15, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.



The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July. To stay up-to-date on the 2021 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.



Since his breakout freshman campaign in 2019 that landed him a place on Team USA, Cowser has been one of the top players in the country and has seen his stock rise to the point of being a projected first-round pick in July's MLB draft by nearly all outlets.



He became just the second player in Sam Houston history to be named the Southland Conference Player of the Year at the end of the regular season, also landing on the all-SLC first team and the all-defensive team for his play in center field. Cowser backed that up with an all-tournament performance in Hammond, La., as he helped push the Kats to the brink of an NCAA Tournament berth with four consecutive elimination-game wins before falling in the title game to McNeese.



Cowser finished the year with a .374/.490/.680 slash line, along with 61 runs scored, 16 home runs and 52 RBI. He ranked in the top five in the SLC in batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, runs, hits, RBI and home runs.