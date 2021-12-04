Cowser Named SLC Hitter of the Week

Cowser had at least one RBI in all five games, including a trio of three-RBI games. He homered in the first inning against Texas A&M and added a single later in the game before Aggie head coach Rob Childress intentionally walked him in his final two at-bats. Cowser then hit a three-run homer in the series opener versus New Orleans and reached base five times in the second game, scoring three times with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base.

He reached safely in each of his first five plate appearances on Saturday, tacking on another long-ball. Cowser was finally held without a hit in the series finale, but still managed to reach base twice and pick up an RBI to help SHSU get out of town on a winning note. Since the start of SLC play, Cowser is hitting .371 with an .871 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage. He leads the league in conference games with 24 runs scored, 11 home runs and 28 RBI.