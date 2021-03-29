Cowser named SLC Hitter of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser has been named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week following a series win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, league officials announced on Monday afternoon.



Cowser turned in his best series of the year, hitting safely and picking up at least one RBI in all four games in a series win over the Islanders. The Cypress native reached base safely 12 times in 19 plate appearances, hitting safely nine times with nine RBI and seven runs scored.



He followed up his 2-homer game in the series finale vs Northwestern State with a 2-homer game in the series opener vs the Islanders, driving in a career-best five runs. He followed that up with a 3-for-3 game in the 7-inning game on Saturday, and then a 2-for-4 day with an RBI double and two runs scored in the nightcap.



Cowser delivered a 2-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning of the series finale, scoring the game-tying run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly.



Currently, Cowser ranks in the top five in the SLC in slugging percentage, runs scored, hits, RBI and home runs in SLC-only games.



He and the rest of the Bearkats will continue SLC play this weekend in Conway, Ark., with a 4-game series at Central Arkansas beginning Thursday night at Bear Stadium.