Cross Country Takes On NCAA South Central Regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to enter the NCAA South Central Regional Friday morning at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

The clock starts for the women’s 6,000m race at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s 10,000m at 11 a.m. It marks the first time the Aggie men’s team has entered a race at the 10,000m distance. Admission to the meet is free. Those unable to attend can follow live results provided by Delta Timing or follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for frequent updates. There is no live stream available.

Texas A&M makes the short trip up highway 6 to Waco for the first time since the 2013 season when the women tied for second and the men placed seventh at the NCAA South Central Regional.

The Aggie women started the season winning their first three meets and placed top five in all four regular season meets. Senior Julia Black has been the front runner for the squad in three of the five meets, while freshmen Gemma Goddard and Maddie Livingston have asserted themselves as the top newcomers on the team. Goddard recently earned All-SEC Women's Freshman Team honors finishing as the second best overall freshman at the SEC Championships.

On the men's side, junior Eric Casarez has highlighted the season winning the first three meets including setting records at the Gans Creek Course and Dale Watts Course. Juniors Brady Grant and Gavin Hoffpauir and sophomore Joseph Benn have each shown strong progression throughout the season taking turns finishing as top five runners for Texas A&M.

In total, the Maroon & White has received four SEC weekly honors. Livingston has garnered SEC Freshman Runner of the Week on two occasions (Sept. 28, Oct. 19) and Goddard once (Sept. 7), while Casarez earned men's runner of the week (Sept. 28).

What It Takes To Advance