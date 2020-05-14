CSBI Adds More D1 Talent to Next Month's Event

Players from the SEC, PAC-12 and Southland Conference are now on board

BRYAN, Texas — SEC PLAYERS: As the start of the College Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) in Texas approaches, the CSBI proudly announces the addition of South Carolina Catcher Colin Burgess.

Colin’s first season at South Carolina while short, was a memorable one in which he hit .308 with three doubles and two RBI’s in nine games with seven starts. The freshman catcher made an impact early for the Gamecocks as he earned a .423 slugging percentage to go along with a .357 on-base percentage. Colin had quite the senior season at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he hit .388 with nine home runs and 29 RBI’s. In addition to helping lead Tates Creek High School to a Kentucky state championship, he was named the Region Player of the Year and he received the Johnny Bench Award (2019), given to the top high school catcher in the state of Kentucky. “I think that this tournament is a great idea and I am excited to be lined up with so many great players. I’m really looking forward to playing baseball again”, exclaimed Burgess.

“We are excited about adding Colin to the CSBI” said Director of Baseball, Brian Nelson. “The South Carolina baseball program and coaching staff are one of the best in the country. We are gracious for their support and excited to have them represented in this tournament.” The CSBI staff continues to build the rosters with a goal to represent as many universities as possible and bring together a collection of great college baseball talent.

Drafted in the 18th round by the San Diego Padres out of Stafford High School in 2018, the strong-armed pitcher decided instead to attend the University of Alabama and compete in the Southeastern Conference. For one week this June, Dylan Smith will call Bryan, Texas home as he competes in the 2020 Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

The sophomore finished with a 1-0 record across his four appearances that included one start during the 2020 shortened season. He combined for 6.1 innings and six strikeouts during his time on the mound earning his first career win against Alabama State on Feb. 19 with two scoreless frames, punching out a pair of batters. As a freshman for the Tide, Smith made 13 appearances and struck out 12 across his 16.2 innings of work. In addition to be drafted out of Stafford High School, he was rated as the No. 25 right-handed pitcher in the state and the No. 46 overall player in Texas by Perfect Game USA. “Like many of us, I have missed the game of baseball so much over the past few months.” explained Smith, “I can’t wait to get out on there on the field and play ball.”

The College Summer Baseball Invitational proudly announced today, the signing of versatile Infielder Mason Greer from Auburn University.

The Colleyville, Texas native was rated a top-500 player nationally and top-50 player in Texas while attending Colleyville Heritage High School. Son of former Texas Ranger slugger Rusty Greer, Mason was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Seeing time at third and first base during his freshman campaign earlier this year, Greer impressed the college baseball community by hitting over .300 during a season cut short by the current pandemic. “Playing college baseball has been a goal that I worked so hard for all of my life. I am honored to be able to participate in what I believe is going to be a very special tournament and an opportunity to play a little bit more baseball and try and make up at least part of a shortened season.”, explained Greer. In his college baseball debut on February 15, 2020, Mason drove in a run and followed that up the next day with a pinch-hit double and scoring a run. Coming off the bench in seven games, the infielder went 3 for 10 with two runs, two doubles and four RBI’s.

When asked about Mason, Brian Nelson, Director of Baseball operations said, “we are excited to have Mason participating in the CSBI. We are fortunate, he comes from a great program at Auburn with a great staff. Players like Kade will help make the CSBI a quality and fun baseball tournament."

__________________________________________________________

PAC-12 PLAYERS: The College Summer Baseball Invitational is excited to announce that Shea Kramer will be bringing his talents down south on June 1st. The CSBI continues to add high-quality talent from programs and conferences all around the country in effort to continue to diversify the roster.

The 2020 season was looking like it was going to be Kramer’s best to date before it was cut short. Kramer was nominated as a Pac-12 player of the week after starting the season with 9 hits, 7 RBI and a Home Run. Kramer was coming in to the 2020 season after the previous two seasons say the Ute start in over 70 games while spending time at Catcher, First-Base and in the Outfield. His 2019 sophomore campaign ended in a flurry as he had hits in 24 of his last 29 games. He finished the season hitting .279 while hitting .333 in Pac-12 play.

Hailing from Vacaville, California, Kramer is excited about heading to Texas to play in the CSBI, “my love for the game has made the past couple of months very difficult. It also makes this opportunity very exciting for me. I look forward to being in Texas and part of this tournament.”

_______________________________________________________

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PLAYERS: With great pride, the College Summer Baseball Invitational announces the signings of Pitcher Luke Taggart and Catcher Kyle Bergeron from the University of the Incarnate Word.

This past February, D1baseball.com released its rankings of the Southland Conference top prospects. Both Taggart and Bergeron were ranked 4th and 13th respectively as top prospects in one of the better baseball conferences in the country.

Luke Taggart, the Portland, Texas native, has shown to be workhorse during his collegiate career. Over the last two seasons for the Cardinals, Taggart has logged 80 plus inning seasons all while showing solid improvement statistically year to year. He was well on his way to what looked like his best season yet in 2020 as he picked up two wins while striking out 28 in 26 innings and holding opponents to a .220 batting average while sporting a 3.08 ERA. “None of us wanted the college baseball season to come to end, especially seniors like myself”, explained Taggart, “I am thrilled to be getting on the mound and playing a little more baseball.”

Joining the CSBI along with Taggart is UIW teammate Kyle Bergeron. “We are really excited to be participating in this tournament and to be doing so together” said Bergeron. The Cardinals catcher burst on to the scene in 2018 when he mounted an All-Conference season after starting in all 55 games and registering a .321 batting average while slugging .466 with six home runs. The Bridge City, Texas native redshirted during the 2019 season as he recovered from an injury. Bergeron was beginning to pick up steam during the 2020 season and looked to build on his previous success just before it was cut short.

_________________________________________________________

CONFERENCE USA PLAYERS: The College Summer Baseball Invitational roster continues to fill up with elite talent with the signing of power hitting infielder Davis Sims from Western Kentucky.

Davis Sims’ baseball resume is extensive, he began his collegiate career at Murray State by hitting .308 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles and being named a Freshman All-American and the Ohio Valley Conference Rookie of the Year. Sims only got better during his sophomore season in 2018 which saw him hit .357 with 6 home runs and a league leading 29 doubles which also led all of the NCAA in doubles per game. During the 2018 summer, Sims headed off to the prestigious Cape Cod League where he would continue his power hitting ways and eventually lead the league in home runs.