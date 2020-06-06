x
CSBI: Independence Beats Unity in Home Run Derby

Luis Vargas beat both Unity players
Credit: KAGS-TV

BRYAN, Texas — The CSBI has different extra inning rules than regular collegiate rules. If the game is tied after nine innings, the two teams have a home run derby to determine the winner.

Independence and Unity were tied at five after nine innings, so a two person home run derby was set up to determine the winner.

Hunter Dobbins and Nate Rombach each hit one home run for Team Unity, while Luis Vargas hit three by himself for team Independence.

Team Independence advances to Saturday's Championship Bracket.

