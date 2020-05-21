More Players Commit to Next Month's Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

More and more D1 players commit to the first live baseball event since the Covid-19 outbreak

BRYAN, Texas — With less than one month until the opening game of the College Summer Baseball Invitational in Texas, the tournament is proud to boast the addition of outfielder Bryant Shellenbarger from the University of Akron to the roster pool.

Attending the University of Akron not far from his hometown of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Shellenbarger was enjoying his junior year of college prior to the recent shortening of the season. Injury forced the missing of his sophomore year on the diamond, but Bryant showed real promise as a freshman at Lincoln Trail College, seeing action in 38 games that year where he batted .308 with 22 RBI, 17 runs, three homers, and a stolen base. At Mount Vernon High School, Shellenbarger was a four-year letter winner who saw action at pitcher and outfielder twice earning first-team All-OCC selection.

He was also an integral part of the Brazos Valley Bombers 2019 Championship run in the Texas Collegiate League during the 2019 summer where he hit .295 with seven doubles, six triples and four home runs. “I really enjoyed spending time in Central Texas last summer and fell like this is the perfect opportunity to showcase my progress on the field in such a great community,” explained Shellenbarger, “This is going to be a once in a lifetime experience for us as players, it’s going to be fun."

______________________

The College Summer Baseball Invitational proudly announced today, the signing of Infielder Dee Shelton formerly from Sam Houston State University. After a 2020 season cut short because of Covid-19, Shelton has entered the NCAA transfer portal as he prepares to continue his collegiate career.

Shelton was ranked this past preseason by D1Baseball.com as the No. 21 prospect in the Southland Conference. The switch-hitting infielder entered the 2020 season with high expectations after he was named the Student Athlete of the year in 2019 while playing baseball at Hillsborough Community College.

The Winter Garden, Florida native Led the West Orange High School Warriors to a No. 1 state ranking during his senior season while hitting .407 with 37 hits in 91 at bats. “I have always been confident that I could play amongst the best college baseball players in the nation. I believe that this will be my opportunity to prove that”, explained Shelton of his participation in the College Summer Baseball Invitational.

_________________________________

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) is proud to announce the signing of former 19th round draft pick of the Miami Marlins. Nate Rombach was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2019 before ultimately deciding to attend Texas Tech University. Rombach will join fellow Red Raider, Hunter Dobbins, at the CSBI this June to showcase his abilities.

Heavily recruited by several major colleges after an illustrious high school career out of Mansfield Legacy (suburban Dallas), Rombach selected Texas Tech to continue his amateur baseball career. The freshman’s first season in Lubbock was shaping up to be a successful one before it was cancelled because of the Covid virus. Rombach finished the 2020 season hitting .308 and leading the team with six home runs while starting in every game for the Red Raiders.

Coming from Mansfield, Texas, Rombach’s high school career was filled with accolades. Including Newcomer of the Year in 2017, Nate also earned All-State honors his sophomore, junior and senior season. Nate finished his senior campaign hitting at a .442 clip with nine home runs and 46 RBI. When asked about signing to play in the CSBI, Rombach said, “I am honored to be able to compete in the CSBI with all of these great players from across the country. It’s going to feel good to play ball again.”

________________________________

The College Summer Baseball Invitational continues to add quality talent from schools around the country. Travis Hester has spent the last two years at the University of Arkansas, but like many different college ballplayers from programs around the country this year, he has decided to enter the transfer portal and will call a new university home in 2021.

Before heading to Arkansas, the College Station native was a dominant force on the mound for College Station High School. Hester’s senior year saw him named to the Collegiate Baseball High School All-American team as he pitched to a 9-1 record with a 1.00 ERA and 70 strikeouts finishing his high school career with a 30-4 record.