CSHS Still Holding Cougar Elite Training Camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cougar ELITE Training will begin on June 8 for incoming 7th-12th graders zoned to College Station HS. Registration instructions can be found at www.TheCougarWay.com . Cost is $125. For more information regarding ELITE Training, contact Gregg Frashure at gfrashure@csisd.org

Sport Specific Instruction will be conducted in addition to ELITE. There is no extra fee for the Sport Specific Instruction. If you have sport specific instruction questions, please email the varsity head coach of your sport. Sport Specific Instruction information can also be found at www.TheCougarWay.com