Brenham product Dane Acker drafted by Oakland in fourth round

BRENHAM, Texas — Former Brenham Cub turned Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker was drafted on Thursday night by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round.



Acker made four starts this season for the Sooners while posting a 1-1 record to go with 28 strikeouts and a 3.51 ERA. The real number though is zero.



The Brazos Valley standout no-hit LSU earlier this year.



Acker went to Rice out of high school, then to San Jacinto Junior College where he went a perfect 10-0. And now, he's a pro.