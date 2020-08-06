Danielle Gant Inducted Into Hometown Hall of Fame

Gant sits fifth all-time on the Aggie scoring list (1,645), and third in rebounds (919) and steals (269)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball standout, Danielle Gant, was named to the 2020 Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this week.

Gant was a four-year letter winner from 2006-09, where she earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Team in three-consecutive seasons (2007-09). In her senior season, she was named an Associated Press All-American and was voted the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The hall of famer is also the only player in program history to collect three Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors.

Currently, Gant sits fifth all-time on the Aggie scoring list (1,645), and third in rebounds (919) and steals (269). In 2009 she was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft with the 16th overall pick to the Chicago Sky. At the time, she was the program’s highest draft pick ever.

Last year marked the inaugural class for the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame. Gant will be joining the likes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent, and 2008 Heisman Trophy Winner Sam Bradford in the hall.