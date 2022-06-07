Dates and times set for Super Regional against Louisville

Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday’s game is at 2 pm on ESPN2.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The NCAA announced the College Station Super Regional featuring Texas A&M and Louisville will run Friday through Sunday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday’s game is at 2 pm on ESPN2. A time for Sunday’s ‘if necessary’ game has not been set.

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed, earning the right to host a super regional if they navigated through their regional field. Texas A&M knifed through Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and TCU (15-9) to claim their 10th regional crown.