Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team, record in parentheses and the preseason ranking:

CLASS 6A

1. Duncanville (1-0), 2

2. Katy (1-0), 5

3. Allen (1-0), 4

4. Longview (1-0), 6

5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1

6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7

7. Denton Guyer (1-0), 8

8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9

9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10

10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11

11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12

12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14

13. Dickinson (1-0), 13

14. DeSoto (1-0), 16

15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19

16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22

17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21

18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR

19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15

20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17

21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3

22. Arlington (1-0), 23

23. Pearland (1-0), 24

24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25

25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR

__

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1

2. Denton Ryan (1-0), 2

3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3

4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4

5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5

6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8

7. Angleton (1-0), NR

8. Lufkin (0-1), 7

9. Hutto (1-0), NR

10. Tyler (0-1), 6

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Aledo (0-1), 1

2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2

3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3

4. Huntsville (1-0), 5

5. Manvel (1-0), 6

6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7

7. Marshall (0-1), 4

8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8

9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1. Waco La Vega (1-0), 1

2. Carthage (1-0), 2

3. Argyle (1-0), 3

4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4

5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5

6. Sealy (1-0), 6

7. Paris (0-1), 7

8. Henderson (1-0), 8

9. Lampasas (1-0), 9

10. Decatur (1-0), 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1

2. Jasper (0-0), 2

3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5

4. Cuero (1-0), 4

5. Waco Connally (1-0), 6

6. Gilmer (1-0), 7

7. Silsbee (0-1), 3

8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10

9. Graham (1-0), 9

10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1. Grandview (1-0), 1

2. Malakoff (1-0), 2

3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4

4. Gladewater (1-0), 7

5. Atlanta (0-1), 3

6. Wall (1-0), NR

7. Yoakum (0-1), 5

8. Franklin (1-0), 9

9. East Chambers (1-0), 10

10. Jefferson (1-0), NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1. Newton (1-0), 1

2. Canadian (1-0), 2

3. Gunter (1-0), 4

4. East Bernard (1-0), 3

5. Clifton (1-0), 7

6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5

7. Holliday (0-1), 6

8. Abernathy (1-0), 8

9. Cisco (1-0), 9

10. Rogers (1-0), NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1. Refugio (1-0), 1

2. Shiner (1-0), 3

3. San Saba (1-0), 4

4. Mason (0-1), 2

5. San Augustine (1-0), 5

6. Panhandle (1-0), 6

7. New Deal (1-0), 7

8. Garrison (0-0), 8

9. Tenaha (1-0), 9

10. Hawley (1-0), NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1. Mart (1-0), 1

2. Falls City (1-0), 2

3. Hamlin (1-0), 3

4. Stratford (1-0), 4

5. Grapeland (1-0), 5

6. Albany (1-0), 6

7. Wellington (1-0), 7

8. Burton (1-0), 8

9. Gruver (1-0), 9

10. Muenster (1-0), 10

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. White Deer (1-0), 3

2. Milford (1-0), 1

3. McLean (1-0), 2

4. Sterling City (1-0), 4

5. Garden City (1-0), 5

6. Leakey (1-0), 6

7. Gorman (0-1), 7

8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9

9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8

10. Blum (0-1), 10

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Jayton (1-0), 1

2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3

3. Strawn (0-1), 2

4. Oakwood (1-0), 4

5. Motley County (1-0), 5

6. Iredell (1-0), 6

7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8

8. Blackwell (1-0), 9

9. Blanket (1-0), 10

10. Calvert (1-0), 7

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1

2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3

4. Plano Prestonwood, 4

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5

____

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Baytown Christian, 2

2. Gainesville State School, 4

3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR

4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR

5. Bulverde Bracken, 1