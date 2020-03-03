COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M Basketball player David Britton was named to the 2020 class of Allstate Southeastern Conference Basketball Legends, the league office announced Thursday.

The group will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This marks the 22nd year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.

Britton was the team’s co-captain during the magical 1979-80 season in which the Aggies won the Southwest Conference with a 14-2 record and advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen after defeating Bradley and North Carolina in the first and second rounds, respectively. Britton was one of three teammates named All-Southwest Conference after averaging 12 points per game, while recording 100 rebounds, 100 assists, and a .462 shooting percentage.

Britton was a two-year letterman under legendary head coach Shelby Metcalf after transferring from Potomac State Junior College in Keyser, West Virginia. In 1978-79, Britton averaged 10.2 points, while recording 124 assists, 109 rebounds and a .432 shooting percentage in 33 games for the Aggies.

Following his career in Aggieland, he was drafted in the third round of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

2020 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends

ALABAMA – Jerry Harper, 1953-56

ARKANSAS – Derek Hood, 1996-99

AUBURN – Layton Johns, 1960-63

FLORIDA – Chris Richard, 2003-07

GEORGIA – Rod Cole, 1987-91

KENTUCKY – Vernon Hatton, 1956-58

LSU – Collis Temple III, 1999-2003

OLE MISS – Eric Laird, 1982-85

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Jerry Jenkins, 1973-75

MISSOURI – Steve Stipanovich, 1979-83

SOUTH CAROLINA – Tre’ Kelley, 2003-07

TENNESSEE – Lang Wiseman, 1989-93

TEXAS A&M – David Britton, 1978-1980

VANDERBILT – Butch Feher, 1973-76