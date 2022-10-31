Debut start for QB Conner Weigman has Aggies excited

Texas A&M has found possible new light in a rather dark season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 6-foot-2-inch true freshman, Conner Weigman, made his debut start on Saturday, Oct. 29 against Ole miss.

While the Aggies fell short to the Rebels 31-28, Weigman completed 28 of his 44 passes for 338 yards and 4 touchdowns.

That is an impressive stat line for any QB against a top 15 team, but even more impressive for a true freshman.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher was happy with Weigman's performance stating to ESPN, "To go out and do what he did, I though he had an outstanding game, he gave us a chance to win the game in the end."

The Aggies currently sit at the bottom of the SEC West division at 3-5 and a conference record of 1-4. It hasn't been the season fans wanted, but Weigman is offering some hope for the future.

Texas A&M hits Kyle Field against Florida this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.