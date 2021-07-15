Defense dominates headlines on Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

A couple former Brazos Valley stars are expected to change the narrative of the Big 12 this year

ARLINGTON, Texas — Offensive players stole the show on day one of Big 12 Media Days, but defense dominated day two.

Former Brazos Valley stars T'Vondre Sweat (Huntsville), Kolby Harvell-Peel (A&M Consolidated) and Nate Floyd (A&M Consolidated) all got some love from their respective head coaches.

Rockdale running back Cam'ron Valdez has only been on Texas Tech's campus for a few weeks, but he's already turning heads.

