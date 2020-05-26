DeLoach and Lacy Land All-America Laurels

Texas A&M was the lone school to land two first-teamers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M juniors Zach DeLoach and Asa Lacy earned spots on the Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team, the publication announced Tuesday.

Texas A&M was the lone school to land two first-teamers with DeLoach named as an outfielder and Lacy tabbed as a starting pitcher.

It marks the second season Lacy has garnered All-America attention, picking up third-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and honorable mention from Perfect Game/Rawlings in 2019.

Lacy notched a 3-0 record with a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 24.0 innings in his four starts. The Kerrville, Texas, product ranked fifth in the country in strikeouts and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (17.25). He also placed in the top 30 in hits allowed per nine innings (12th – 3.38), wins (23rd) and WHIP (30th – 0.71).

DeLoach batted .421 (24-for-57) with three doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI and six stolen bases in 18 games. The Lewisville, Texas, native ranked third in the nation with 25 runs along with ranking in the top 50 in home runs (19th), on-base percentage (21st – .547), total bases (23rd – 45) and batting average (50th). He was also one of the toughest in the nation to strikeout, with just one K per 19.0 at-bats, ranked 15th in the country.

Notably, Collegiate Baseball named New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales as its National Player of the Year, edging out the likes of DeLoach and Lacy. In a matchup on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on the final weekend of the season, the Aggies’ pitching staff held Gonzales to a .200 average at the plate (2-for-10), with no extra-base hits, including 0-for-3 with a walk in the Friday night duel against Lacy. From the other dugout, DeLoach shined in the series, batting .357 (5-for-14) with two home runs and six RBI.