Aggie product and second round pick Zach DeLoach officially signs with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock, second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard. Hancock was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia. He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick. Hancock was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.