Demarvin Leal declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The All-American is projected to be a first round pick

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Demarvin Leal has played his final game in a Texas A&M uniform.

The All-American announced on Instagram Wednesday he will forgo his senior season of college and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, Leal is the 12th best prospect in the year's draft class. By all accounts, he's projected to be a first round pick.

Leal leaves Aggieland with 133 career tackles, 13 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

Per his Instagram, Aggie defensive standout ⁦@boimarv9⁩ is turning pro 👍 pic.twitter.com/yMfA1kfTP5 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 1, 2021

Leal was a 5-star recruit out of the San Antonio area and has played a major role on the Aggies defense for the past three years.

He'll be credited with laying the foundation for the program Jimbo Fisher is continuing to build in College Station.

Here's a look at the best of Demarvin Leal's final season with the #Aggies through the @KAGSnews camera:@boimarv9 -- Aggieland will miss you. SEC quarterbacks will not. pic.twitter.com/wfwhi9pD61 — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) December 1, 2021

With Leal gone, Donnell Harris and Fadill Diggs are two candidates to replace him on the defensive line.