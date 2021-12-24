Former Texas A&M star and current NFL player Deshazor Everett involved in deadly wreck

Investigators say Everett's passenger in the single-vehicle wreck was killed.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Current NFL player and former Texas A&M star Deshazor Everett is in the hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night that killed his passenger.

Our sister station, WUSA, got a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, confirming the wreck. The sheriff’s office says a car driven by Everett left the roadway, hit several trees and rolled over.

According to investigators, Everett’s passenger — a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas — was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Everett was also taken to the hospital and was being treated for serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The team tweeted a statement on the accident, saying they’re working with the NFL and local authorities to get more information. They say they won’t comment further.

This is their full statement:

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."