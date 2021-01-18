Report: Lions to Hire former Aggie TE Dan Campbell as New Head Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M football player Dan Campbell is expected to be named the new head coach of the Detroit Lions.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting it's only a matter of time before the Lions and the Saints current tight ends coach agree to terms on the deal.
Campbell played for Texas A&M from 1995 to 1999.
He's never been a coordinator in the NFL but he did go 5-7 in a 12-game stint as the Dolphins interim head coach in 2015.
Campbell has spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach on New Orleans staff.
