LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas A&M’s Devin Dixon broke the U.S. collegiate and Aggie school record Saturday in winning the 800 meters in 1 minute, 45.27 seconds at the Texas Tech Classic. It was one of four victories Texas A&M generated on the final day of the meet along with four runner-up efforts.

“Our team came ready to compete this weekend,” said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry. “That’s what I’m pleased with, because we did a lot of really good things here. As a team this was the best meet we’ve had this season and we’re just going to keep coming.”

Dixon, who had a previous indoor best of 1:47.37 from the 2018 season, bettered the U.S. collegiate mark of 1:45.88 set by Missouri’s Derek Peterson in 1999. Dixon currently ranks as the No. 3 performer with the No. 4 performance on the all-time collegiate list behind a pair of international collegians. On the American all-time list, Dixon ranks as the No. 3 performer with the No. 5 performance.

The previous Texas A&M school record was 1:45.93 set in 2016 by Donavan Brazier.

“It’s amazing, I’m still trying to process it all,” exclaimed Dixon. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time and now I’ve accomplished it. Now I’m excited to see what I can do as well as the rest of the team. I knew it was possible to better my 1:47 from indoors. I knew I was going to beat it one way or another. I knew I was going to PR today, I just didn’t know by how much.

“This race helped remind me of who I am and where I’m from. It also helps remind me that I can do incredible things. I just need to believe in myself. It’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. This meet helped me build up my confidence for other races.”

Having lowered his indoor best in the 400m a week ago to 46.95, Dixon powered to a convincing 800m victory inside Tech’s Sports Performance Center as he defeated USC’s Isaiah Jewett (1:46.91) and Aggie teammate Carlton Orange (1:47.05), who moved to No. 4 performer with the No. 7 performance on the A&M all-time list. JaQwae Ellison placed third in another section to finish ninth overall with a 1:51.42.

“Setting an indoor PR in the 400 last week prepared me for the 800 this week,” noted Dixon. “I know I can run hard in tough situations, but also I need to be able to handle situations with big crowds around and having pressure on you.”

Dixon’s 200m splits in his record breaking race were 24.32, 26.21 (50.53), 27.18 (1:17.71), 27.56. Charles Jones served as a rabbit in the race with early splits of 24.15 and 26.17 (50.32).

“The pace was ridiculous, the first 200 was 24 for me and then the 400 was 50-plus,” stated Dixon. “It was a fast pace, but in my mind I knew after the rabbit left the race I needed to maintain that pace and speed. For Carlton and Isaiah, who both ran fast 600 times last weekend, I look forward to racing against them again.”

Victories were also attained by Hannah Campbell in the mile, Brenessa Thompson in the 200, and the men’s 4x400 relay.

Thompson sped to a career best 23.02 in the 200, becoming the No. 9 performer on the A&M all-time list. Teammate Diamond Spaulding clocked 23.28 to place third while Julia Madubuike ran 23.77 for sixth.

In the mile, Campbell ran 5:01.60 to defeat TCU’s Evelyn Mandel (5:02.34) while Aggie teammate Laura Fairchild (5:05.81) finished sixth.

Dixon anchored the Aggie 4x400 with a 45.09 split as Texas A&M produced a winning time of 3:03.91 to finish ahead of Baylor (3:04.76) and Texas Tech (3:05.81) with USC (3:06.46) winning another section to place fourth overall. The first three legs for the Aggies included Bryce Deadmon (45.90), Ilolo Izu (46.04) and Kyree Johnson (46.88). The time for A&M ranks as the No. 7 performer on the school’s all-time list.

In the women’s 4x400 the Aggies challenged and led USC through the first three-quarters of the race. On the anchor leg, the lead switched a couple of times as Syaira Richardson provided A&M with a 51.80 split. The Trojans, with an anchor leg of 51.98 by Kaelin Roberts, edged out the victory in 3:31.25 as the Aggies were runner-up in 3:31.37, the two fastest times of the season.

The first three legs for Texas A&M included Tierra Robinson-Jones (53.73), Jaevin Reed (53.19) and Julia Madubuike (52.86). The time of 3:31.37 is the No. 8 performer on the Aggies all-time list.

Jacob Wooten cleared 18-1 ¼ (5.52) to place second in the pole vault. He passed at 18-3 ¼ (5.57) after it was cleared by Baylor’s KC Lightfoot, which proved to be the winning height. Wooten had three attempts at 18-5 ¼ (5.62), which would have bettered his school record of 18-4 ½ (5.60). Aggies Carl Johansson (17-1 ½), Robin Nool (16-7 ½) and Logan Freeman (16-7 ½) finished 4-5-6.

After anchoring the distance medley relay to a victory on Friday, Jon Bishop challenged for the win at 3,000m. His 8:35.31 placed second to an 8:33.18 by Florian Lussy of North Texas. Ashton Hutcherson finished fourth in the women’s 3,000 with a 10:18.17.

Sammy Watson finished second in the 800 with a 2:06.89 as USC’s Alyssa Brewer edged her for the victory in 2:06.48. Watson, who led the field throughout the race until the final meters, had splits of 29.44, 31.76 (1:01.20), 32.62 (1:33.82), and 33.07. Brewer finished with a 31.81 over the final lap.

Brittany Parker clocked 2:09.76 to finish fifth in the race with Watson while Jean Jenkins won another section in 2:10.26 to place sixth overall.

Jake Lamberth cleared 6-9 ¾ (2.08) to tie for fourth in the high jump as he was the third best collegian in the field. Jace Comick lowered his indoor best in the 200 to 21.01 in winning his section and placing fifth overall. Gabe Oladipo neared his indoor best in the shot put as a 58-2 (17.73) placed him fifth.

Tahar Triki finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 23-2 (7.06). Taryn Milton was also eighth in the women’s long jump with a leap of 19-2 ¾ (5.86). Celine Markert went 46-3 ¼ (14.11) for eighth in the women’s shot put.