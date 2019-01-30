COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior Devin Dixon was selected as SEC Co-Runner of the Week along with Florida’s Grant Holloway.

Dixon set an American collegiate record in the 800m with his world-leading time of 1:45.27 during the Texas Tech Classic in Lubbock this past weekend. He also anchored the Aggies winning 4x400 relay with a 45.09 split as they clocked a season best 3:03.91.

Holloway ran a world-leading 6.51 in the 60m at the Razorback Invitational, equaling four other sprinters as the No. 9 performer on the all-time collegiate list. Holloway split 45.10 on Florida’s 4x400 relay as they won in 3:04.45.

Dixon ranks third on the all-time collegiate list behind a pair of Kenyans – Paul Ereng (Virginia), 1:44.84 in 1989, and Michael Saruni (UTEP), 1:45.15 in 2018. Dixon also ranks third on the all-time U.S. list behind Johnny Gray (1:45.00, 1992) and Donavan Brazier (1:45.10, 2018).

On the all-time world list Dixon ranks 26th. In producing his stellar time on January 26, Dixon has posted the fastest time ever this early into the indoor season. His effort ranks fifth all-time among world performances set during the month of January, two of which were run on January 27.

Currently, Dixon is one of only four American collegians with a position on the collegiate all-time top 10 list in the 800m as he bettered the 20-year old American collegiate record of 1:45.88 set by Derek Peterson of Missouri in 1999. The other U.S. collegians among the all-time collegiate top 10 list include A&M’s Brazier (1:45.93, 2016) and Trinity Gray of Brown (1:46.05, 1999).

SEC Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors – January 29, 2019

Men’s Co-Runner of the Week: Devin Dixon, Texas A&M & Grant Holloway, Florida

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Mondo Duplantis, LSU

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Bobby Colantonio, Alabama

Women’s Runner of the Week: Kiara Parker, Arkansas

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Lexi Jacobus, Arkansas; Tori Hoggard, Arkansas; & Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Aliyah Whisby, Georgia