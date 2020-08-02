COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Devin Dixon earned USA Track & Field Athlete of the Week after his performance at the Texas Tech Invitational, announced Friday.

“This is a huge honor for Devin [Dixon],” said head coach Pat Henry. “His time in that 600m was huge, but this is just the beginning for him. His journey this year is going to be exciting to see.”

Dixon clocked a 1:15.16-mark in the 600m on Friday, January 31 and became the fifth-fastest-all-time-indoor U.S. performer, eighth-fastest-all-time-indoor performer in the world and second-fastest collegiate athlete ever. The next day, Dixon ran 44.91-split for the anchor leg to help the Aggies to their nation-leading 4x400m altitude-converted time of 3:03.21.

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland for the two-day Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, with the finals set to begin Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

