Distin, Young Prep for Jamaican Olympic Track & Field Trials

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin and Charokee Young are set to compete in the Jamaican Olympic Track & Field Trials beginning Thursday at the National Stadium.

Young begins competition on Friday in the 400m prelims, followed by semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday. The four-time NCAA All-American has a personal best time of 50.85, which is the third fastest time ran by a Jamaican this season.

During her 2020-21 collegiate campaign, Young was a member of the indoor and outdoor 4x400m relays that set all-time collegiate records. Running as second leg, she helped the Aggies claim national 4x400m relay championships in indoors and outdoors. Individually, she finished fourth at the NCAA indoor championships in the 400m with a time of 51.41 and placed fifth at the NCAA outdoor championships at 51.13.

Distin is entered in the triple jump and high jump which is scheduled for Saturday. The high flyer is the top ranked Jamaican high jumper in 2021 with a season best clearance of 6-2.75 (1.90m). She has cleared 6-0 (1.82m) or higher on ten occasions this season. Most recently she finished runner-up at the NCAA outdoor championships at 6-2.75 (1.90m). She cleared six heights, all on first attempts, before failing to clear 6-4 (1.93m).