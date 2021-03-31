Dominant Pitching Helps Aggie Baseball Saw ‘Em Off, 2-0

With the victory, the Aggies improve to 18-9 overall on the season as Texas drops to 17-8.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aided by a stellar performance from freshman pitcher Nathan Dettmer and expert relief work from senior Chandler Jozwiak, Texas A&M baseball recorded a 2-0 shutout of the arch-rival No. 8 Texas Longhorns Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



With the victory, the Aggies improve to 18-9 overall on the season as Texas drops to 17-8. Since the Maroon & White migrated to the Southeastern Conference in the 2013 season, A&M holds a 5-4 edge in the all-time series against the Longhorns.



It was an exceptional night on the mound for the Texas A&M pitching staff, as the team held Texas scoreless for the second time this season. Combined, the Longhorns hit .138 and recorded only four hits while drawing a mere two walks. Dettmer tossed 7.0 innings, scattering three hits and fanning six batters. The San Antonio native earned the winning decision and improved to 3-1 in his collegiate career. In an impressive relief effort, Jozwiak recorded his third save of the season in 2.0 innings pitched, allowing one hit with no walks to go along with three strikeouts.



Both teams made it through their entire starting lineup in the first two innings, with zeros on the scoreboard heading into the third. Spectacular defensive work from the Aggies saw the Longhorns go three-up, three-down in the top of the third and blank Texas again in the fourth. Sophomore outfielder Logan Britt logged the first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning, blasting a solo home run over the leftfield wall, with Taylor Smith adding a single and Mikey Hoehner drawing a walk before the end of the frame.



The score remained 1-0 through the fifth, with the Aggie defense going one-two-three against Texas batters in the top halves of the sixth and seventh innings. Hoehner, a senior catcher from Houston, added an insurance run for the Maroon & White in the bottom of the seventh with his third home run of the season over the leftfield wall, giving A&M a 2-0 lead.



Texas A&M changed pitchers before the start of the eighth, with Jozwiak taking the mound and booking a strikeout against his first batter. The Aggies once again returned all three Longhorn batters to the dugout in the top of the frame but failed to add another run in the home half of the inning. Jozwiak opened the final stanza with a pair of strikeouts, and A&M’s fielding staff closed the game with a groundout to the second baseman.



After holding Texas scoreless, the Aggies tie a trio of programs across the nation for most shutouts, booking five clean sheets through this point in the 2021 campaign. In addition, the Aggies improve to 114-12 in regular-season non-conference home games since the 2015 season, recording a 14-3 mark so far this year.

In the batter’s box, the Fort Worth, Texas, native Britt led the way with a 1-for-3 performance including one home run and a walk. Since joining the Maroon & White, the Houston native Hoehner has recorded a home run in each of his starts against Texas dating back to the Aggies 9-6 win in 2019. The fifth-year senior went 1-for-2 on the day thanks to his home run in the bottom of the seventh, also drawing a walk. Additionally, Bryce Blaum, Will Frizzell, Ray Alejo and Taylor Smith each added hits. Alejo, Blaum and Frizzell are each tied for the Aggies longest hit streak, getting the bat on the ball in four consecutive games.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer (3-1) – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Logan Britt – 1-for-3, HR, RBI, BB

Mikey Hoehner – 1-for-2, HR, RBI, BB

GAME SUMMARY

B4| Logan Britt blasted his fourth home run of the season over the leftfield fence towards the Student Recreation Center. A&M 1, TEX 0

B7| Mikey Hoehner tore the cover off of the baseball, belting his third home run of 2021 over the leftfield wall. A&M 2, TEX 0

UP NEXT

Texas A&M baseball returns to Southeastern Conference action this weekend, as the Maroon & White travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers in a weekend series, Thursday thru Saturday, April 1-3.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the team’s energy tonight…

“This was a big game for us. The 12th Man was unbelievable tonight and that helps infuse energy into us even more. It was awesome. We were surrounded by fans everywhere. It was goosebumps for me, and the feel of what Olsen Field is when it is as normal as it could be.”

On Nathan Dettmer’s performance…

“Unbelievable performance from him tonight. We are watching him grow up right before our eyes. The moment was not too big for him. He set the tone and got us off and running and every time we scored, he went back out and had a quick inning and kept the momentum in our dugout.”

Senior LHP Chandler Jozwiak

On getting the final out tonight…

“It might be number one in my memories. I threw a perfect game in high school, but I think this tops it. Getting that final out against Texas, our biggest rival, and being able to throw the horns down on the field was an amazing feeling.”

Freshman RHP Nathan Dettmer

On completing seven innings…

“I really tried focusing on hitting my spots and getting that first guy out and attacking each pitch. Mikey Hoehner really helped me out, he said if you throw it in my mitt, I promise you they won’t touch it and that’s what happened.”

Graduate catcher Mikey Hoehner

On playing a key role in the win…

“I am just trying to pull my weight. I haven’t hit the best this season, but I have worked hard day-in and day-out trying to help my team. I am glad to help out in this way and finally get something going on a night like tonight.”

On Nathan Dettmer’s work on the mound…