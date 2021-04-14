Dow Cards Career Round at SEC Championship

Dow’s 68 was a career-best for her at the SEC Championship.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf was led by senior Courtney Dow who shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the Greystone Legacy Course.

“I think I did a good job of staying patient and waiting for pins and holes that I could attack,” Dow said “I played smart and got out with pars where I couldn’t attack. I took advantage of the chances when I had them, and did a good job of staying patient today. I saw when everyone got excited with Brooke’s [Tyree] 67 last week, and it’s just fun to see as a group that that round is out there. Hopefully we can put together a few of them tomorrow.”

“We have to play aggressively,” Head coach Andrea Gaston said. “I think we got off to a good start, but we just couldn’t carry that into the second nine. We are still right there and within striking distance of the teams in front of us.”

Dow’s 68 was a career-best for her at the SEC Championship. This is her fourth appearance at SECs and her previous low round was a 71 that she shot in the first round of the 2017 SEC Championship. This is the lowest round since the 2015 championship when Bianca Fabrizio and Maddie Szeryk both shot a 67 in round two. The Frisco, Texas, native holed five birdies and shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine. Dow is tied for 13th heading into the second round.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree both went 1-over 73 in the opening round, ending the day tied for 44th. Tyree parred every single hole on the day, except for a bogie on 11. Fernández García-Poggio sank two birdies and went 1-under 35 on the back nine.

Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck round out the group tied for 64th and 67th, respectively.

Texas A&M finished the day in 13th place, shooting a 3-over 291 as a team.

The Aggies will begin round two tomorrow at 9:10 a.m. CT.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

Place

Team

R1

13

Texas A&M

291 (+3)

T13

Courtney Dow

68 (-4)

T44

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

73 (+1)

T44

Brooke Tyree

73 (+1)

T64

Amber Park

77 (+5)

T67

Ava Schwienteck