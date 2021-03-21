Dow Leads Aggies in Round Two of Liz Murphey

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow jumped up 14 spots in the player leaderboards, standing tied for 43rd after round two of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Saturday.
Dow (77-76—153) shot 4-over 76, sinking an eagle on the seventh hole. The senior drilled two birdies and carded seven pars.
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-79—156) remained tied for 57th, shooting a 7-over 79. The sophomore posted nine pars on the day.
Ava Schwienteck (77-82—149) and Brooke Tyree (77-86—163) are in 82nd and 86th, respectively. Amber Park (82-83—165) rounds out the group in 88th.
Texas A&M moved up to 17th in the team leaderboards.
The Aggies tee off tomorrow morning for round two at 7:30 a.m. CT. Fans can keep up with the live stats for the tournament here.
Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rounds 1 & 2):
Place
Team
R1
R2
17
Texas A&M
308
322
T43
Courtney Dow
77 (+5)
76 (+4)
T57
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
77 (+5)
79 (+7)
82
Ava Schwienteck
77 (+5)
84 (+12)
86
Brooke Tyree
77 (+5)
86 (+14)
88
Amber Park
82 (+10)
83 (+11)
