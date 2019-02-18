COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior John Doxakis was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week the SEC announced Monday.

Doxakis led all SEC players in strikeouts the opening weekend with a career-high tying 12 in Friday night’s 4-0 win vs. Fordham. He allowed just one hit, an infield single in the second inning, and no runner reached scoring position during his 7.0 innings of work to earn the win. He held Fordham to an .042 on-base percentage (and slugging percentage) and retired the last 12 batters he faced.



Friday night’s outing was the third consecutive double-digit strikeout performance for Doxakis. He fanned 10 in an SEC Tournament victory over Auburn in which he outdueled Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and he recorded 12 strikeouts in the Aggies’ victory over Indiana to open the 2018 NCAA Austin Regional.

The southpaw entered the 2019 campaign as a Preseason All-SEC Second Team selection and earned Preseason All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com. Doxakis finished 2018 with an 8-5 record, 2.70 ERA, .212 opponent batting average and 92 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.



It marked the seventh time an Aggie earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition and the first since Mitchell Kilkenny earned the honor the first week of April 2018.