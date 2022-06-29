Eight Aggies land on Dave Campbell's Magazine All-Texas teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The All-Texas teams include 52 student-athletes (36 played high school football in Texas) from all 12 FBS schools in the state, as well as one player from the FCS ranks. Texas A&M led the way for the second year in a row by nabbing eight spots, four on each side of the ball. Houston was second with seven followed by UTSA (6) and Baylor (5). Texas, TCU, and UTEP checked in with four each. SFA’s Xavier Gipson was the lone FCS player to make the cut.
In addition, eight student-athletes were honored by DCTF as superlatives at their respective positions:
Best quarterback: Clayton Tune, Houston
Best running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Best receiver: Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
Best offensive lineman: Connor Galvin, Baylor
Best defensive lineman: Siaki Ika, Baylor
Best linebacker: KD Davis, North Texas
Best defensive back: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Best special teams: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Position Name School Class Hometown
QB Clayton Tune Houston Sr. Carrollton
RB Bijan Robinson Texas Jr. Tucson, Ariz.
RB Devon Achane Texas A&M Sr. Missouri City
WR Nathaniel Dell Houston Jr. Dayton Beach, Fla.
WR Xavier Worthy Texas Soph. Fresno, Calif.
WR Zakhari Franklin UTSA Sr. Cedar Hill
TE Ben Sims Baylor Sr. San Antonio
OL Connor Galvin Baylor Sr. Katy
OL Patrick Paul Houston Soph. Houston
OL Bryce Foster Texas A&M Soph. Katy
OL Steve Avila TCU Sr. Arlington
OL Dalton Cooper Texas State Soph. Prague, Okla.
UTL Ainias Smith Texas A&M Sr. Missouri City
K Ethan Mooney North Texas Sr. Fort Worth
DEFENSE
Position Name School Class Hometown
DL Siaki Ika Baylor Jr. Salt Lake City, Utah
DL DeVere Levelston SMU Sr. DeSoto
DL Praise Amaewhule UTEP Jr. Katy
LB KD Davis North Texas Sr. Ennis
LB Breon Hayward UTEP Sr. Houston
LB DeMarvion Overshown Texas Sr. Arp
LB Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M Soph. Covington, La.
DB Antonio Johnson Texas A&M Jr. East St. Louis, Ill.
DB Rashad Wisdom UTSA Sr. Converse
DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU Sr. Waco
DB Gervarrius Owens Houston Sr. Moore, Okla.
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Sr. Gilbert, Ariz.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Position Name School Class Hometown
QB Tanner Mordecai SMU Sr. Waco
RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Jr. Manor
RB Ronald Awatt UTEP Sr. Lubbock
WR Quentin Johnston TCU Jr. Temple
WR Rashee Rice SMU Sr. Fort Worth
WR Joshua Cephus UTSA Sr. Spring
TE Christian Trahan Houston Sr. Sulphur, La.
OL Jacob Gall Baylor Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio
OL Reuben Fatheree II Texas A&M Soph. Richmond
OL Junior Angilau Texas Sr. Salt Lake City, Utah
OL Manase Mose North Texas Sr. Euless
OL Ahofitu Maka UTSA Sr. Honolulu, Hawaii
UTL Xavier Gipson SFA Jr. Dallas
K Seth Keller Texas State Jr. Colleyville
DEFENSE
Position Name School Class Hometown
DL Derek Parish Houston Sr. Pearland
DL Ikenna Enechukwu Rice Jr. Kansas City, Mo.
DL Tyree Wilson Texas Tech Sr. Henderson
LB Dillon Doyle Baylor Sr. Iowa City, Iowa
LB Dee Winters TCU Sr. Brenham
LB Trevor Harmanson UTSA Sr. Dickinson
LB Donavan Mutin Houston Sr. Spring
DB Demani Richardson Texas A&M Sr. Waxahachie
DB Tyreek Chappell Texas A&M Soph. Philadelphia, Penn.
DB Dennis Barnes UTEP Sr. Jefferson City, Mo.
DB Gabe Taylor Rice Soph. Miami, Fla.
P Lucas Dean UTSA Sr. Dunsborough, Australia