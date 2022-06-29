x
Eight Aggies land on Dave Campbell's Magazine All-Texas teams

Texas A&M led the way for the second year in a row by nabbing eight spots, four on each side of the ball.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The All-Texas teams include 52 student-athletes (36 played high school football in Texas) from all 12 FBS schools in the state, as well as one player from the FCS ranks. Texas A&M led the way for the second year in a row by nabbing eight spots, four on each side of the ball. Houston was second with seven followed by UTSA (6) and Baylor (5). Texas, TCU, and UTEP checked in with four each. SFA’s Xavier Gipson was the lone FCS player to make the cut. 

In addition, eight student-athletes were honored by DCTF as superlatives at their respective positions: 

Best quarterback: Clayton Tune, Houston 

Best running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Best receiver: Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston 

Best offensive lineman: Connor Galvin, Baylor 

Best defensive lineman: Siaki Ika, Baylor 

Best linebacker: KD Davis, North Texas 

Best defensive back: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Best special teams: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

QB    Clayton Tune    Houston    Sr.    Carrollton 

RB    Bijan Robinson    Texas    Jr.    Tucson, Ariz.

RB    Devon Achane    Texas A&M    Sr.    Missouri City 

WR    Nathaniel Dell    Houston    Jr.     Dayton Beach, Fla.

WR    Xavier Worthy    Texas    Soph.    Fresno, Calif. 

WR    Zakhari Franklin    UTSA    Sr.    Cedar Hill

TE    Ben Sims    Baylor    Sr.    San Antonio

OL    Connor Galvin    Baylor    Sr.    Katy

OL    Patrick Paul    Houston    Soph.    Houston 

OL    Bryce Foster    Texas A&M    Soph.    Katy

OL    Steve Avila    TCU    Sr.    Arlington 

OL    Dalton Cooper    Texas State    Soph.    Prague, Okla.

UTL    Ainias Smith    Texas A&M    Sr.    Missouri City 

K    Ethan Mooney    North Texas    Sr.    Fort Worth

DEFENSE

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

DL    Siaki Ika    Baylor    Jr.    Salt Lake City, Utah

DL    DeVere Levelston    SMU    Sr.    DeSoto

DL    Praise Amaewhule    UTEP    Jr.    Katy

LB    KD Davis    North Texas     Sr.    Ennis

LB    Breon Hayward    UTEP    Sr.     Houston

LB    DeMarvion Overshown    Texas    Sr.    Arp

LB    Edgerrin Cooper    Texas A&M    Soph.    Covington, La.

DB    Antonio Johnson    Texas A&M    Jr.    East St. Louis, Ill. 

DB    Rashad Wisdom    UTSA    Sr.    Converse 

DB    Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson    TCU    Sr.    Waco

DB    Gervarrius Owens    Houston    Sr.    Moore, Okla.

P    Austin McNamara    Texas Tech    Sr.    Gilbert, Ariz.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

QB    Tanner Mordecai    SMU    Sr.    Waco

RB    Tahj Brooks    Texas Tech    Jr.    Manor

RB    Ronald Awatt    UTEP    Sr.    Lubbock

WR    Quentin Johnston    TCU    Jr.    Temple

WR    Rashee Rice    SMU    Sr.    Fort Worth

WR    Joshua Cephus    UTSA    Sr.    Spring

TE    Christian Trahan    Houston    Sr.    Sulphur, La.

OL    Jacob Gall    Baylor    Sr.    Cincinnati, Ohio

OL    Reuben Fatheree II    Texas A&M    Soph.    Richmond

OL    Junior Angilau    Texas    Sr.    Salt Lake City, Utah

OL    Manase Mose    North Texas    Sr.    Euless

OL    Ahofitu Maka    UTSA    Sr.    Honolulu, Hawaii

UTL    Xavier Gipson    SFA    Jr.    Dallas

K    Seth Keller    Texas State    Jr.    Colleyville

DEFENSE

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

DL    Derek Parish    Houston    Sr.    Pearland

DL    Ikenna Enechukwu    Rice    Jr.    Kansas City, Mo. 

DL    Tyree Wilson    Texas Tech     Sr.    Henderson

LB    Dillon Doyle    Baylor    Sr.    Iowa City, Iowa

LB    Dee Winters    TCU    Sr.    Brenham

LB    Trevor Harmanson    UTSA    Sr.    Dickinson

LB    Donavan Mutin    Houston    Sr.    Spring

DB    Demani Richardson    Texas A&M    Sr.    Waxahachie 

DB    Tyreek Chappell    Texas A&M    Soph.    Philadelphia, Penn.

DB    Dennis Barnes    UTEP    Sr.    Jefferson City, Mo.

DB    Gabe Taylor    Rice    Soph.    Miami, Fla. 

P    Lucas Dean    UTSA    Sr.     Dunsborough, Australia

