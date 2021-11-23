Equestrian Moves to No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings

The Aggies are back in competition for the spring on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Riding a five meet winning streak, the Texas A&M equestrian team moved to No. 2 in the latest National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, announced Tuesday.

The Aggies finished the fall slate 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference action. Most notably, the Maroon & White defeated Georgia, 13-6, and Auburn, 10-6, at home when both opponents were ranked No. 2 at the time.

Texas A&M is 5-1 in Western and 4-2-1 in Jumping Seat disciplines. The Aggies have gone 9-0 in Fences the last two meets and recently held Auburn scoreless in Reining winning 3-0. High scorers for the fall include Haley Redifer in Fences (90), Caroline Dance in Flat (89), Cori Cansdale in Horsemanship (79) and Emmy-Lu Marsh in Reining (78).

Other notable riders include MacKenzie Chapman who holds a perfect 6-0 record in Horsemanship, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor on Oct. 29 vs. Georgia. Other standouts in Horsemanship include Hanna Olaussen (4-1-1) and Ella Petak (4-1). Malena Lopez leads the team in Reining with a 4-1-1 record, including a 2-0-1 record in her last three rides. Lisa Bricker (3-2-1), Marsh (3-3) and Taylor Masson (3-2-1) have each earned at least one MOP this season.

In Jumping Seat, Devon Thomas is riding a six meet unbeaten streak with an overall 5-1-1 record in Fences. Thomas is 5-0-1 in her last six rides including two MOP honors in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Haley Redifer is 5-2 on the season, including on MOP on Oct. 29. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss ended the fall on a high note winning her last two outings, including MOP honors in each appearance. The junior is 4-3 on the season.

Dance leads the Aggies in Flat with a 5-2 record, including a 4-1 mark in her last five appearances. The fifth year student-athlete has two MOPs in her last three outings. Supporting cast in Flat includes Nicole Leonard at 4-2-1, Lovingfoss at 3-3 and Rhian Murphy at 2-2 with one MOP honor to her name.