COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M equestrian team ranks second entering the 2019-20 season in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Wednesday.

The Aggies, who are coming off a semifinal appearance at the NCEA Championships last season, return 11 starters from a year ago, including All-Americans Alex Albright (Horsemanship), Ashley Davidson (Horsemanship) and Haley Redifer (Fences).

The Aggies face a daunting schedule as 11 of their 12 regular season meets come against teams featured in the preseason poll.

Two-time defending national champion Auburn sits atop the rankings while Georgia, Oklahoma State and SMU round out the top five.

Baylor is ranked sixth, preceding South Carolina, TCU, Fresno State and UT Martin to close out the rankings.

The Aggies show in their annual Maroon & White Scrimmage Sept. 27 before traveling to Fresno, California, to face TCU and Fresno State on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, respectively.