Erickson leads the Aggies at Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M Men’s Golf senior Dan Erickson led the Aggies for the second consecutive day, carding a 1-under 71 in the second round of the Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational. Erickson is tied for fourth at 3-under (70-71--141) after 36 holes at the par-72 Blessings Golf Course.

The Whittier, California, native tallied three birdies on Tuesday to move his tournament total to eight, which is tied for the team lead with Walker Lee, and ranks 12th among the entire field. Erickson played a clean back nine, where he posted a birdie on No. 14 to go along with eight pars. He closed out the round on the front nine with two bogeys and two birdies on No. 2 and No. 6.

“Dan has been great,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “He has been putting the ball in a good position off of the tee and taking advantage of it going into the greens. He has been the guy that has been in the best position to score, and he has taken advantage of it.”

As a team, Texas A&M shot an 8-over 296 Tuesday, and is in fourth at 8-over (288-296--584) for the tournament. Alabama paces the field at 3-under, while Tennessee (-1) and Kentucky (+1) are in second and third, respectively. Vanderbilt and South Carolina round out the top five in a tie at 10-over.

Lee is tied for 15th at even-par (70-74--144), and is one shot ahead of teammate Sam Bennett, who is tied for 18th at 1-over (71-74--145).

William Paysse (78-77--155) and Brandon Smith (77-78--155) are tied for 60th at 11-over to round out the Aggie lineup.

“Blessings is a challenging course, and we didn’t execute very well today,” Kortan said. “We need to be ready to go tomorrow. Our guys are more than capable to shoot great scores out here. They need to show up on the first tee ready to go and expect to play well.”